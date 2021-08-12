Quebec's civil liberties union, la Ligue des Droits et Libertés (LDL), says that it is time to start questioning the provincial government's actions under the emergency act, including the continuation of the application of the emergency act at this stage.
"Since the onset of the pandemic, the government applied the emergency act which means that they do not have to consult before making decisions. At the onset, this decision was justified," LDL spokesperson, Catherine Descoteaux, told The Suburban.
"But since early spring 2021, the cases went down and there was plenty of time to open the doors to public consultations regarding the vaccine passports. Instead, the population has been left out of this decision and the consequences on marginalized persons has not been properly evaluated (by the government).
"The obvious question here is whether this is about health or politics. Democracy is a discussion and people have the right to express themselves. We need to listen to people who agree and people who don't agree. Is a debate a danger to our health?" Coteaux asks.
"We have been requesting a consultation, but while the government continues to hold the province in a state of emergency, a public consult was not issued.The impression that we have is that they are not taking all aspects of liberty into account."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.