CIUSSS responds to Maimonides complaints

The Maimonides Geriatric Centre has responded to complaints from residents and their families of their belongings suddenly being moved with little notice as part of patient transfers within the facility, or of lost items and a lack of care for the belongings of residents.
Resident Beverly Spanier told the media that she was only given 30 minutes to pack essential belongings before being moved to another room at Maimonides.
A daughter of a resident who was transferred said that those in charge of moving patients acted in a non-compassionate manner while doing so.
And a daughter of a deceased resident, writing on the Family+Friends of Residents of Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte St. Luc Facebook page, said some of her late father’s belongings were missing when she went to pick them up, and that an open bottle of water thrown into a box destroyed “special mementos.”
Carl Thériault, Media Relations Specialist for the CIUSSS West Central Montreal, responding to the complaints of patient movement with little notice, said that “given the level of COVID positive residents on May 28, and the fact that the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre, a milieu de vie, is not set up in a way to facilitate best practice in managing the virus and controlling its spread, our Infection Prevention and Control experts recommended that we turn the 5th, 6th and 7th floors into a more hospital-like setting.
“This would allow the Centre to properly disinfect the rooms and move residents as needed to ensure appropriate care. In order to do so, the personal belongings needed to be packed and moved. This was done by a professional company. The residents were informed of the move in advance and were permitted to take some of their personal items with them. We know it was upsetting to them and we made every effort to support and reassure them. As result of these measures, we are seeing a stabilizing of the situation with an infection rate that is now decreasing.”
And regarding the handling of the items of deceased patients, Thériault said: “Given these exceptional times, we have had to adapt our procedures for residents who pass away in a designated hot zone – where there is presence of COVID infection. In hot zones, our health care workers will pack up a resident’s personal belongings and store the items in a safe location for 14 days in order to protect family members from possible contamination. The family members are then contacted and invited to pick up the items after this period has passed.” Please see letter from Barbara Gold on Page A16
