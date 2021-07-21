The CIUSSS Centre-West announced adjustments to its vaccination schedules at various sites, in light of most Montrealers now getting second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are entering into a new phase of our response to COVID-19, and we are proud to announce that we have now administered over 350,000 vaccinations," says the CIUSSS statement. "We are indeed grateful to the women and men who have been critical to our success."
The statement adds that changes are being made because "we are striving to match our services with anticipated demand while ensuring residents of our territory have easy access to our vaccination sites. We are also taking into account that it takes less time to administer a second dose than a first dose."
The changes include:
• "Reducing the number of vaccination chairs at the Bill Durnan Arena and Décarie Square sites as of August 15."
• "In addition to the pop-up clinics and our Vaccivan, we will also be opening temporary sites at CÉGEPS and university campuses to vaccinate students."
• "Bill Durnan will be open until Aug. 28 inclusively. Clients who have appointments booked after this date will be called and redirected to our other sites."
• The MIL campus site at Université de Montréal will close on Aug. 1 and will be replaced by a new site in Parc-Extension, opening on Aug. 4.
• Décarie Square and our new site in Parc-Extension will remain open for the month of September. The site in Parc-Extension may stay open for a longer period.
As well, "in order to build awareness and encourage residents to be vaccinated, we will be offering prizes during the first week of operations at our new Parc-Extension site."
The statement also says that as "more people have been vaccinated and the need for COVID-19 testing has diminished, the hours of the CLSC de Parc-Extension Testing Clinic will be changing as of July 25 to Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Sundays and Wednesdays: closed."
