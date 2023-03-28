The city's rush to document racism in its ranks is nothing but a “Hail Mary” and public relations exercise, says Saint-Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa.
“Conducting an investigation in secret, with data collected in less than 24 hours on a corner of a table, is not the way to remedy racism and discrimination in the City of Montreal” said the opposition human resources critic Monday, Ensemble Montréal reacting to the call for an urgent gathering of cases. “This is insulting to the alleged victims, who deserve that it be more rigorous than that in dealing with their experiences.”
“On the same day that we were being told in council that they are seeking to move on action, they sent out a hail Mary call for information to try to get a handle on the extent of the problem in 2022, with the hope they can at least save their bacon.”
The city’s reported move came two weeks after Le Devoir’s reporting on dozens of cases targeting racialized city employees over years, many left un-investigated as victims’ complaints hit multiple roadblocks. As reported in The Suburban last week, one section manager was told to “adapt to the city’s work culture” and had his car tampered with, and the city's own anti-racism advisor was “vented on” so heavily during a borough manager workshop that she took sick leave.
Despite calls for one, the Plante administration says there's no point of another investigation alongside whatever actions the city already plans to take. Montreal executive committee president Dominique Ollivier maintains the complaint process is a different immediate issue “from what the organization needs to be doing to have long-term resolution of the issue of systemic racism,” i.e., dealing with existing complaints and a plan to rid the city of systemic racism. “I think the two can coexist at the same time.”
The Office of the Commissioner Against Systemic Racism released its second report Tuesday, announcing a single-access employee complaints portal by September, built on its experience accompanying some 30 employees to complaint management bodies. “The objective is to offer human and personalized support to people who wish to lodge a complaint” the report reads, “and ensure follow-up with the authorities.”
“We have a policy of zero tolerance,” said Ollivier. “We need to make sure there is accountability” she said, acknowledging the city must strengthen its sanctions harmonize its processes. “This we can do in the short term.” The guichet won't be in place for some six months, but lingering complaints will not be forgotten. “They deserve justice” said Ollivier. “That's why we're going to do this as fast as we can.” Complaints will be dealt with, but “there are degrees of different cases that are being put on the table and we need to address them one, by one, by one, by one,” and if upper management ignores a situation, “we will intervene.”
City Director-General Serge Lamontagne assured all employees “that we won't wait until having a process to act. We already have a centralized line, and all human resources staff within the boroughs and services are aware of this situation.” He says if a problem takes a month or two to solve, the city will “put in place a safe situation for that person,” as well as the entire team affected. In any case, anyone with a complaint “should call right away and make sure it is addressed directly so that all resources can accompany them. We don't have to wait until we have this updated process.” It's not only a matter of action he says, but “taking the time to reassure the complainant.”
DeSousa says the city is “both judge and jury in its process. This is not action, it's reaction.” Last week the Canadian Union of Public Employees denounced a lack of “strong measures to eliminate flagrant injustices that still linger in municipal public services in the city.”
