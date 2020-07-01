A city of Montreal employee working in the biology department discovered human remains in a wooded area on the edge of highway 20 near Saint-Jacques and Cavendish on Sunday evening at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene where they set up a perimeter.
“The city biologist found a human skull while performing work in the area, at which point police were called to investigate.” Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Braband told The Suburban.
The major crimes unit were contacted to investigate.
A judicial anthropologist and a forensic pathologist will examine the bones over the course of the week in order to determine the cause of death and to establish the identity of the victim. The results will be sent to the major crimes unit to assist with the ongoing investigation.
Brabant confirmed to The Suburban that for the moment, police have no information pertaining to the remains found in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough. “For the moment, we don’t know if the remains found belong to a male or female. When the information becomes available pertaining to the identity, police will resume the investigation.”
