City won't appeal Montgomery judgement

Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery says she has been notified that the city will not appeal the Superior Court judgement that ruled in her favour, calling it “a decision that is in the best interest of all Montrealers.”
“My Chief of Staff (Annalisa Harris) had the courage to come forward about harassment and wrongdoing, yet she was met with bullying and intimidation by the city of Montreal. The court found that this was illegal and wrong.”
Montgomery says that the December 2020 judgment showed the city of Montreal acted “as judge and executioner in secrecy” and in doing so, rode roughshod over democratically elected officials, as the Montreal mayor demanded that Montgomery fire her chief of staff over allegations that she was responsible for the harassment.
“I urge Mayor (Valérie) Plante to ensure that all city of Montreal officials act in accordance with the law because all Montrealers have the right to ethical and accountable governance. An independent review is urgently needed into the botched investigation conducted by comptroller general Alain Bond and his contempt for city policies.”
Montgomery adds that by refusing to review evidence at her disposal before demanding that she fire Harris, Plante abdicated her responsibilities as mayor to put an end to illegal conduct by some officials.
The court findings include that the depiction by some bureaucrats that Harris’ authority “may come as a surprise considering that she is in her twenties,” as irrelevant and in its extreme, discriminatory. It also declared that it would be hard to imagine the legal consequences if the employee were to challenge their dismissal, considering that the employer, Montgomery, would have had no clear idea of why she was dismissing her chief of staff, given that she was not permitted to see any evidence.
“I call on Mayor Plante, who has long ignored and underfunded our borough, to apologize to residents of Cote-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grace” says Montgomery. “She also owes my Chief of Staff a public apology for making her life a living hell for the past year. I extend an olive branch to Mayor Plante to work with me and my council in the interest of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.”
