The city finally unveiled its plan for Chinatown last month. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, accompanied by representatives of the community, presented the Ville-Marie borough’s first Action Plan, developed following a two-year major consultation process by the Centre d'écologie urbaine de Montréal which wrapped up in May.
Developed in line with the concerns and needs of the Chinese and Asian community following what the city calls “a rigorous process of consultation and concertation,” the Ville-Marie borough and its collaborators are preparing to deploy resources and efforts for the benefit of 25 action strategies in four major orientations: quality of life, housing and public spaces; commercial vitality; identity, influence and heritage; and consultation.
“Alone in French-speaking North America, Chinatown is a gem for all Quebecers” said Plante. With more than 150 businesses employing some 500 people, it is an essential contributor to the economy of the metropolis and to the vitality of its city center.”
The consultation activities generated some 600 participations from people from the Chinese and Asian community as well as other Chinatown stakeholders, with working committees comprised of citizens, experts and community organizations were asked for recommendations that made it possible to develop the plan's flagship action strategies.
Among the strategies of the plan are efforts to assert and enhance the identity of Chinatown;
improving facilities and pedestrian traffic conditions for better connectivity between Chinatown and the various sectors of downtown and Old Montreal; increase the greening of public and private spaces; and encourage initiatives to revitalize the neighborhood and generate traffic.
“With the many challenges faced by the community in the past year, it is essential to offer this historic downtown gem all the means it needs to revitalize itself and benefit from the changes necessary for its prosperity” said Robert Beaudry, responsible for housing, real estate planning and management on the city’s executive committee. “We will work to strengthen the heritage status, as well as the preservation and enhancement of this unique district, rich in history, supported by a community that makes us proud, and a source of cultural and economic vitality.”
The plan comes with $2 million for its implementation with a view to revitalizing the commercial sector, supporting entertainment activities and improving the quality of life, as well as stimulating traffic in Chinatown. At the same time, a $4 million program is dedicated to downtown restaurants and bars, an investment aimed at revitalizing commercial arteries and ensuring the economic revival of downtown and the metropolis.
“Chinatown has been heavily affected by the pandemic… and deserted by a significant part of its clientele in the face of health restrictions and the widespread shift in work” said Montreal Chamber of Commerce president Michel Leblanc. “As the city's tourist, gastronomic and economic hub, Chinatown contributes greatly to Montréal's influence on the international stage” he says, adding “Its prosperity is a guarantee of success for the revival of neighboring neighborhoods and the entire metropolis.”
As part of the relaunch, Chinatown is highlighted in Les aventures du cœur de l'île, offered by the Quartier des Spectacles to revitalize the downtown area with summer programming from Atwater to Papineau and from Sherbrooke to the river. In Chinatown, the Oasis Place des souhaits was designed by Karen Tam and Jean de Lessard in collaboration with the community and will attract visitors and tourists this summer, in addition to creating increased traffic in area businesses. Steps from the northern Paifang, the new space celebrates Chinese culture and features a moving forest of 1,000 colourful flags inspired by traditional Cantonese operas.
Read the entire plan (in French only) at https://montreal.ca/actualites/un-plan-daction-pour-le-developpement-du-quartier-chinois-15673
