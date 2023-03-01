City to hold summit on work sites

The city is determined to improve management of work sites on its territory and is announcing a Summit on Construction Sites on March 30 at the Montréal Science Centre. The City will bring together all stakeholders involved in the management of work in Montreal's public space, “to define a concerted action plan with concrete and visible solutions to improve the management and coordination of construction sites in the city.”
About 100 people, including representatives of civil society, experts in the field, clients, real estate developers and entrepreneurs will be invited to participate in discussions and help define solutions to the three major issues identified: Occupation of the public domain, signage and coordination.
"For many, construction sites can be a real headache” says executive committee member Émilie Thuillier. “For several months, the city has been deploying new processes and tools to rethink the planning, coordination and management of all construction sites in Montreal. We are determined to improve the situation by mobilizing all the actors involved through the Summit.” The goal, adds her colleague Luc Rabouin, “is to have more robust regulations and to improve signage around construction sites, but above all to come out with concrete deliverables.”
The announcement comes a few weeks after the 87-page traffic and construction study Minimum Blockage by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.
That report pegged the percentage of streets blocked at some point in the downtown core last year at 94. It also noted that 5,521 permits to occupy public space in the sector delineated by Guy, Sherbrooke, Saint-Laurent and Notre Dame were granted between April 1, 2021 and March 2022, and that in the 96 kms of peripheral road network around the core in October 2022, 14% had one lane blocked and 9% had two lanes blocked, and most of those kilometres of blocked roads were due to private construction sites.
The city has already adopted a Charter for Construction Sites to promote the application of best practices by its teams and external partners; developed the AGIR platform (Assistant à la gestion des interventions dans la rue), and deploying the Mobility Squad to counter all forms of unforeseen obstacles to mobility, including last year’s recovery of more than 7,000 abandoned signage elements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.