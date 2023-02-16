The city of Montreal will purchase a building on Saint-Jacques at cost of $8.1 million to complete the necessary acquisitions for the development of the entrance to the future nature park of the Falaise St. Jacques in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
Since 2018, the city has been working on the creation of a new nature park in the space freed up by the reconstruction of Turcot yards infrastructure. The green space will extend over nearly 60 hectares from the Falaise Saint-Jacques to rue Notre-Dame. The city’s promise for acquiring the St Jacques property, a former auto parts store and garage across from the city’s public works yard, is conditional on the results of due diligence regarding titles, soil quality and building components.
The creation of the Falaise ecoterritory nature park is part of the city's efforts to protect natural environments on its territory and represents approximately $100 million in investments, of which $62.7 million has already been allocated under Montreal’s 2022-2031 Capital Works Program (PDI).
“This is excellent news for the residents of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce” said NDG councillor Peter McQueen. “When the Saint-Jacques escarpment nature park is fully completed, it will allow the population to enjoy more green spaces."
“Block by block,” the city is building the park to secure nature in the city and protect biodiversity says executive committee vice-president Caroline Bourgeois. “I am very happy with this progress for the Falaise nature park."
Last May, Montreal’s executive committee authorized $8 million to finance acquisition of buildings and begin development work on the park while advancing further planning and completion of the project phases, and includes archaeological, geotechnical and environmental work; development of cycling, walking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing trails; small parking lots, picnic areas and open playgrounds; off-road bicycle trails, a reception chalet and diversified water environments.
It’s been some five years since the city launched an official consultation on the long-awaited project to develop the west end’s unique eco-territory south of Saint-Jacques and offer access to the population of nearly 60 hectares of natural environments as well as an active mobility link.
The future urban park will stretch from the Turcot Interchange to Montreal West/Lachine and straddle CDN-NDG and Sud-Ouest boroughs. Ultimately, the development will increase protected urban natural environments while providing infrastructure that promotes efficient, safe and secure travel on both sides of the Falaise by facilitating accessibility to the Lachine Canal bike path.
Last year the city also concluded a $1.75 million deal to acquire a gas station on Saint-Jacques to undertake work on the Falaise and create a safer and more visible entrance to the park while protecting local vegetation and wildlife. For years, bird watchers, hikers, skiers, and all sorts of nature lovers and locals have been using gaps in the fencing behind and between local businesses to access the cliff.
