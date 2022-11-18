City to acquire Parc-Ex lot for affordable housing

The city is planning to acquire a commercial lot in Parc-Ex to convert to affordable housing.
Montreal's executive committee wants city council to approve its plan to acquire the building at 690-700 Jarry west in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension for $4.75 million. The borough is footing $200,000 of the bill.
As with other projects around Montreal, the city wants a non-profit organization to develop a project of 30 affordable housing units on the site between Bloomfield and Champagneur, a project that can be defined together with the community to increase the supply of housing in a sector of the city that is strongly affected by estate market pressures.
The need for housing is desperate, particularly in Parc-Extension says Borough Mayor Laurence Lavigne Lalonde. “Every week, the phone rings at the office, and at the end of the line there is a distraught person, about to be evicted.” It's not because the city is inactive, she says, “on the contrary. We use all the levers at our disposal including acquisition of land, but now we need senior governments to play their part for projects to see the light of day on these lands. We must act to offer decent housing for the most vulnerable." Since 2019, the city has taken action to build 120 social and affordable housing units in Parc-Extension.
