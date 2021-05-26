A dramatic number of anti-Semitic incidents and threats took place in the past week paralleling and following Palestinian protests leading to significantly increased police presence in many areas of the city.The threats came during and following anti-Israel protests and riots led by Palestinian supporters some of which included incidences of violence against individuals and property.
Quebec Anti-Racism Minister Benoit Charette wrote,”In no way can we tolerate that a foreign conflict takes root or finds an echo here in Quebec,” he wrote. “Still less can we tolerate that it leaves room for anti-Semitism. We can in Quebec express ourselves freely on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but at no time will violence, intimidation and hateful or racist remarks be tolerated.”
In Montreal, on May 15 pro-Palestinian demonstrators rushed a glass wall and destroyed it at Westmount Square. Many carried anti-Semitic signs comparing Israel to Nazi Germany and calling for “Palestine from the river (Jordan) to the sea (Mediterranean)” implying a genocide of Jews.
This was followed the next day by a peaceful pro-Israel rally at Dorchester Square where participants were chased and attacked with rocks, pepper spray, fists and even tear gas by nearby pro-Palestinians, forcing police to deploy their own tear gas against the anti-Israel rioters. The rioters rampaged through downtown streets for hours that day.
For the next week, the incidents and threats were directed at the Jewish community via actual acts and social media. They included:
• The arrest of two 19-year-old men in Côte St. Luc Monday May 17 for uttering anti-Semitic threats, which was captured on social media.
• In Hampstead on May 16, three teenagers yelled profanities at a passing car with an Israeli flag.
• An Israeli flag installed by Côte St. Luc on Cavendish Blvd. was stolen. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said it would be replaced.
• Ysabella Hazan, a 21-year-old speaker at the May 16 pro-Israel rally, received numerous death threats and vile messages on social media and she said some posters tried to find out where she lives. One said “I hope you will die after being raped by your own kind Zionist terrorist bitch.”As the violence unfolded on May 16, Hazan posted on Facebook, “Montreal, you should be furious that Jews who gathered peacefully were hunted down. Jews were literally chased. As long as this is not condemned by the pro-Palestinian movement at large, anti-Semitism will only grow.”
• Posts on Facebook revealed screenshots of various social media threats against the Jewish community. One was “We’re going to Côte St. Luc where all the Jews are. [...] F--k Israel, bunch of Jews!” Another called on followers to replace the Isareli flags in CSL with Palestinian ones, and to beat up any Israelis “who get in the way.” Another pro-Palestinian claimed to have compiled a list of what he called “Zionist terrorists.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, Irwin Cotler of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and others have posted their horrified reactions to the anti-Semitic events of May 16 and the aftermath in local communities. The SPVM stated that it is taking all these threats and posts seriously and have increased the number and frequency of police cruisers and patrols in Jewish areas. “Death threats and threats of violence against Jews on the street or online are horrendous and must be unequivocally condemned,” Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak stated. He called on Jews to be vigilant but not to give in to fear.
