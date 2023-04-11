City pushed on east end air quality

The opposition Ensemble Montréal wants the Plante administration to step up air sampling in the east end.
Tétreaultville city councillor Julien Hénault-Ratelle and Louis-Riel councillor Alba Zúñiga Ramos urged the administration to strengthen area monitoring, with two new sampling stations in Assomption-Sud-Longue-Pointe and southern Tétreaultville sectors.
The east end is undergoing large-scale development and the air quality is being further impacted they say, by several industrial projects, increased truck and train traffic, road congestion due to repairs on Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel and Highway 25, as well as closure of several interchange ramps. “All these projects are not without consequences on the environment and health of citizens of the east, who historically suffer the most from the harmful effects of air pollution in Montreal” reads a statement. “This is why more tools for monitoring and evaluating air quality must be implemented quickly.” The Official Opposition is also asking for greater transparency in collection and dissemination of data by devoting a section of this year’s Environmental Service air quality reports to the sector, as done in 2019.
“The issue of air quality in the East is one of the issues on which residents challenge me the most” says Hénault-Ratelle. “I grew up and I live in Tétreaultville, in the ‘black lung’. We must be proactive in terms of air quality to ensure that the development of the East as a whole takes place sustainably and without compromising the health of the population.”
Ensemble Montréal urges the administration to collaborate immediately with the Direction régionale de Santé publique de Montréal to carry out a health impact assessment of local development, making it possible to estimate the repercussions by measuring indicators such as air pollution, noise, heat islands and green space access. Finally, councillors are asking the Plante administration to join the efforts of 80 environmental and academic groups in pressuring the Legault government to comply with the Environment Quality Act, which obliges the Ministry to keep a public register containing information on industrial projects and activities, including source of contaminants caused by projects and type of release into the environment. The registry has been on hold for five years.
"If we want the East to stop being recognized as the ‘black lung’ of Montreal,” says Zúñiga Ramos, “we must have the ambition to turn the tide to ensure Montrealers a sustainable development that considers public health and the environment. This public register would allow citizens of the east to know if industrial activities located near them are safe and comply with environmental protection rules.”
The Opposition intends to present and debate its motion at next week’s city council meeting.
