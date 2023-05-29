The small Parc Saidye-Bronfman tucked into the Triangle was host Monday morning to a formal Hippodrome-related press conference with provincial cabinet ministers, Montreal and local borough mayors, housing experts, financial players, and various hangers-on, to announce the creation of... a committee.
Montrealers could be forgiven their cynicism during the worst housing crisis on record accompanied by phlegmatic responses from government, but the city of Montreal and Quebec government are pooling their efforts to accelerate the development of the Namur-Hippodrome sector with the creation of an Acceleration Group for the Optimization of the Hippodrome Project (GALOPH).
Made up of partners from business, community, residential real estate, and private and institutional financing sectors, the working group of 15 individuals chaired by Claridge CEO Pierre Boivin and Fonds de solidarité FTQ president Janie Béïque will help accelerate the creation of the neighborhood, with a balanced approach making it possible to achieve social objectives while remaining relevant for investors. It includes representatives and executives from Centraide, Desjardins, Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), private developers, the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal, the city, the borough and more.
The former Blue Bonnets racetrack site has the potential to inspire future generations “and other major cities around the world” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante. “We have the advantage, as an administration, of being both owner and promoter of this land. Such an opportunity only comes once in a generation and to achieve our goal, we must have a solid business plan.”
The project will allow the construction of at least 6,000 housing units on the site of the former racetrack. The city and Quebec are betting on the emerging plan to begin building, as early as 2025, an eco-district in the heart of Montreal that will meet a crying need in terms of social, affordable and private housing.
“What we are putting in place today is a new way of doing things to revitalize a strategic sector,” said Minister Responsible for Greater Montreal Pierre Fitzgibbon. “It's great news that the private sector is on board, developers want and need to be part of the solution.”
Plante referred to the 75-hectare site as a large sandbox whose transformation will start from a clean slate. “Within eight months we will have a business plan that will allow us to innovate through the financial model and the partnerships to be put in place. This is a pivotal moment in the development of the site, and we will fully seize it.”
Montreal’s official opposition at city hall welcomed bringing everyone around the same table, but said the overall vision and investments are still pending six years after signing of the agreement. “We multiply discussion tables without responding to criticisms by housing stakeholders,” said infrastructure critic and Saint-Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa. “The arrival of the Quebec and Canadian governments and partners bodes well for assuming the leadership that was sorely lacking in the development of the sector, although taking charge of them is a return to the starting line.” This month Ensemble Montréal called for a Special Urban Planning Program (PPU) for Namur-Hippodrome to be tabled by September and mandating the OCPM to hold a public consultation on it.
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said the GALOPH and announcement of a first project a few weeks ago – for up to 250 affordable housing units by a non-profit organization – shows the city is in the active phase of development.
For his part Boivin said there is no wasted time, and the committee will start with all the work done to date. “We wouldn’t be able to start tomorrow if we didn’t have it” he said, acknowledging that there remains “more questions than answers… but don’t assume 4-5 years were lost.”
Meanwhile, Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau said she is confident “we will see shovels in the ground very soon,” while Fitzgibbon praised calling in “talent to guide us” on big ideas and get off the beaten paths. “Some demonize promoters, but they must be part of the solution. It’s the private enterprises that do a strong majority of real estate projects and the success of real estate development is more complex than you think.”
Asked about inaction on land sales and further delays for a comprehensive plan, Plante said the first offers last year, resulting in one non-profit taker and zero from the private sector, was more of a “testing of the waters… to evaluate how the market reacts.”
