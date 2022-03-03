Ensemble Montreal opposition councillors are asking the Plante administration to prepare a plan of action for refugees who fled the war in Ukraine.
This request follows the announcement by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) that Ottawa will be speeding up refugee arrivals.
“As the second largest metropolis in the country, Montreal will inevitably be called upon to take in refugees. The more the City will be prepared, the easier it will be to support them in their needs,” Official Opposition Leader at Montreal City Hall Aref Salem said.
Ensemble Montreal requested that the administration reinstate the Montreal Coordination Committee which was created in 2015 for the reception and integration of Syrian refugees, with the mandate to identify the places of accommodation which could be dedicated to refugees from the war in Ukraine.
The party is also calling on the administration to set up an online forum in order to identify offers of help from Montrealers.
“I myself immigrated to Montreal in 1990 when the war was hitting Lebanon and I can tell you that it is already very difficult to arrive in a new country after losing everything and experiencing trauma. The way refugees are welcomed and the speed with which they are supported can make a big difference in attenuating the shock they have to go through,” Salem said.
A motion to this effect will be tabled by the Official Opposition at Montreal City Hall at the next council meeting scheduled to take place on March 21st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.