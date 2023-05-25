Car parked in the bike lane? Who you gonna call?
Well until last month, Montrealers who wanted to report parking infractions like the blocking of bus or bike lanes and other traffic hindrances slowing the mobility of all road users, had to report these matters to the police via 911.
But the new number is 514-868-3737, and its accessible around the clock. Following a 2020 agreement to transfer duties from the SPVM, last week the Agence de mouvement durable expanded its customer service team to integrate the reception of calls and processing of all requests for intervention and distribution of parking surveillance, reserved lanes and bicycle paths.
Bike paths and bus lanes are notably targeted since obstruction of these slows down fluidity of all traffic and hinders efforts made by the city and further inconveniences motorists. More than 100,000 parking-related calls are typically made to Montreal police each year. But as the Agency began to ensure increased monitoring of the obstructions caused on bicycle paths and reserved lanes to improve the safety and fluidity of the network this year, it received, from January 1 to April 30, 742 statements of offense issued on bike paths compared to 459 during the same period last year.
Citizens wishing to obtain the intervention of a parking officer or file a complaint should call the Agency's customer service department directly at 514-868-3737, available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. By bringing together all of the services related to the monitoring of parking and obstructions under one roof, from taking calls from the public, to dispatching requests and including intervention in the field, the Agency will fulfill its primary role to have an overview of the requests and their recurrence. This will allow better decision-making regarding the management of parking spaces and reserved lanes in Montreal.
Agents will now also be able to assist the population in issues related to paid parking on the street and in the field, as well as for the terms of payment by the mobile application or by terminals. Applications for parking permits on land managed by the Agency will be made, for their part, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Operations are currently in transition and waiting times are possible during periods of high traffic, as the Agency is currently completing the training of its team.
