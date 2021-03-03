City oks cash grants for CDN merchants

Some merchants and commercial property owners in Côte des Neiges are getting a hand.
Following a request by the SDC Côte-des-Neiges, the city’s executive committee has made the PR@M — Commerce program applicable to the Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges sector and its surroundings.
The program awards taxpayer grants to encourage participation and consultation of business people in a commercial sector, promote complete and diversified living environment, and boost traffic to local shops while promoting active transport.
The program subsidizes renovation work by paying 33% of the cost – up to $ 50,000, $125,000 or $250,000 per building, depending on its size. It also pays up to 50% of the associated professional fees (architecture, design, engineering) ¬– up to $4,000, $10,000 or $20,000 per renovation project, also depending on the size of the building.
The grant also covers the work necessary to ensure universal accessibility at shops.
