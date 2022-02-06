The City of Ottawa and its mayor, Jim Watson, declared a state of emergency for the city to give authorities at various levels of government more ways to deal with the Freedom Convoy anti-vaccine mandate protesters.
The protesters and their trucks have blocked streets and honked their horns for more than a week in the hopes the Trudeau government will end vaccine mandates.
"Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," the city announcement says. "It also provides greater flexibility within the municipal administration to enable the City of Ottawa to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders."
The Ottawa police also tweeted that "anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway."
Watson told the media that the ongoing protest is the "most serious emergency our city has ever faced." However, according to reports, city lawyer David White said a state of emergency does not provide that much more legal authority and does not provide Ottawa's police with more power.
Later Sunday, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which was prepared to legally challenge Quebec's now-cancelled health contribution for adults who refused to be vaccinated, challenged Watson's claim "that peacefully protesting truckers are 'a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm to persons or substantial damage to property.”
"Mayor Watson has not divulged publicly what facts he might rely on to justify his assessment of truckers as posing 'a danger of major proportions,' in light of their law-abiding behaviour since arriving in Ottawa more than one week ago," their statement adds. "The definition of “'emergency' under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act is 'a situation or an impending situation that constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm to persons or substantial damage to property and that is caused by the forces of nature, a disease or other health risk, an accident or an act whether intentional or otherwise.''
“This is a truly disturbing overreach and misuse of emergency powers,” said lawyer Nicholas Wansbutter. "There is no factual basis to support the Mayor’s declaration of an emergency."
The organization adds that "according to affidavit evidence filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the Freedom Convoy has been working closely with the Ottawa Police Service, the RCMP, and the Parliamentary Protective Service. It was one of the Freedom Convoy truckers who reported to police a property damage offence and an assault, committed by individuals not affiliated with the truckers. Convoy leaders have asked all truckers to refrain from honking their horns between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m."
