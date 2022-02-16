The city of Montreal has unveiled its responsible landlord certification project to better protect Montreal tenants. The first of its kind in Quebec, the city is giving itself additional leverage to ensure a safer and healthier rental stock, while reducing the risks associated with the growing phenomenon of renovictions (and attempted renovictions) and abusive rent increases, both of which have been reported on by The Suburban last year.
The certification will apply to buildings with eight or more dwellings and includes a rent registry, which will allow tenants to know with complete transparency the rent paid on the dwelling.
To issue responsible owner certification, the city will require owners of buildings with eight or more dwellings to obtain proof attesting to their building’s adequate maintenance, the certificate sent to the city every five years, accompanied if necessary by a maintenance plan and corrective measures.
Owners will also have to provide the amount paid for rent of each dwelling to obtain the certification. Rent amounts, as well as certification status, will be publicly available on an easy-to-access and user-friendly website giving Montrealers access to more information on the city's rental stock.
“This is a major innovation in housing, as well as in the legal field, for Montreal and all of Quebec” said executive committee vice-president Benoit Dorais. “We now offer a one-of-a-kind tool that will provide preventive monitoring of the condition of rental housing. It will no longer be up to the city to play cat and mouse with bad landlords, but up to landlords to certify that they are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of their building.”
In the event of non-compliance, statements of offense may be issued and in cases of serious non-compliance, certification will be refused or revoked. The certification is not an attestation from the city that the building is free from non-compliance, but rather a certificate from the owner demonstrating that he has taken the necessary means to carry out a diagnosis of the condition of his building and his dwellings, and that he or she intends to take responsibility for their maintenance.
The project will be subject to a public consultation in the spring of 2022 by the city’s Standing Committee on Economic and Urban Development and Housing. It will come into force in 2023, with gradual implementation over a five-year period, starting with larger buildings, making it possible to maximize the number of dwellings covered from the first two years of application of the certification.
