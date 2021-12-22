The city of Montreal has launched a social media awareness campaign on evictions and repossessions of housing to better protect tenants and inform them about their rights and the resources at their disposal.
The campaign, which can be consulted at www.facebook.com/mtlville. comes at a critical time when many tenants are receiving a notice of eviction or repossession of housing, while the lack of affordable housing remains glaring, with rent increases reaching record highs in recent years.
The call for vigilance comes in a context where the metropolis is facing real estate overheating and an explosion in selling prices, which has the effect of encouraging speculative purchases and stratagems associated with real estate flips.
In recent years, the city and its boroughs have stepped up efforts to protect affordable rental housing, including rooming houses, from the increasingly widespread phenomenon of renovictions, and Montreal will continue its efforts in collaboration with community partners, in particular by developing a certification of landlords of buildings with eight or more dwellings throughout the city, representing nearly 216,000 properties, including a rent registry.
While the vast majority of property owners respect housing laws, “a minority of recalcitrant people cause great damage to people's lives” says executive committee vice president Benoit Dorais. “Our administration is strongly committed to protecting tenants and developing tools to preserve and expand the affordable rental housing stock.”
The city has also increased the budget of the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM) for its reference and support service which is available to support all Montreal households in need.
To contact tenant support agencies who can inform you and assist you in your efforts, call:
Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) : 514 522-1010
Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec: 514 521-7114
Or consult the following websites:
Tribunal administratif du logement, (TAL, formerly the Régie): https://www.tal.gouv.qc.ca/
Éducaloi: https://educaloi.qc.ca/categories/logement/
FRAPRU: https://www.frapru.qc.ca/member-type/comites-logement/
Comités logement: https://rclalq.qc.ca/comites-logement/
