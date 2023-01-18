It started as a paltry $22.5 million vision, then a modest $88 million plan, followed by a serious $116 million project, a $168 million heritage mission, and then a $182 million exercise in modernizing and democratizing an icon. It’s easy to forget Jean Dore’s infamous $300,000 window when the final cost of restoring Montreal City Hall to its 1920s post-fire splendor is pegged at $210 million.
No doubt, ripping into the underbelly of a 150-year old building of such iconic and historic import is sure to yield challenges, and evolve in scope, breadth and price, particularly during a material- and labour-starved pandemic, and under the phlegmatic and typically loose purse strings of local government.
Yesterday the Plante administration announced the plan would rise to $210 million once they factored in a few more million for furniture and tech infrastructure, noting the pandemic cost overruns and myriad surprises along the way, such as electrical and plumbing, removing layers of paint, plaster and other features, a dearth of local bids, and the expansion and addition of areas designed to welcome citizens. The project was actually launched in 2019, and shuttered city hall to the public, and is now expected to be completed by year-end.
Official Opposition Leader Aref Salem first raised the alarm on rising costs last summer when the forecasted bill reached $182 million. “On time, on budget means nothing to Projet Montréal,” he told The Suburban Monday. “Since their election five years ago, the budget for the restoration of City Hall has grown from $140 million to more than $210 million.”
Nevertheless, Ahuntsic-Cartierville Borough Mayor and responsible for heritage Émilie Thuillier says total restoration costs are in keeping with other restoration work the city has conducted in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and LaSalle, just north of $1,000 per square foot. The project is not only about updating hôtel de ville for a hybrid-work culture and bringing building systems into the modern era: It will also make the building more people-friendly with an exhibition space and café, and open rooms that were previously off-limits to the public. The project is also aiming to secure LEED v4 certification for Building Operations and Maintenance.
Salem says during the presentation of the City's last budget, “the Plante administration lied to Montrealers by assuring them that there would be no new cost overruns. It took only a month for the truth to catch up with them as we learn today via a presentation that there will be new expenses of around $30 million…This project is a glaring example of the mismanagement of the administration that spends taxpayers' money as if there was no tomorrow.”
The project will also make the exterior balcony (where Charles de Gaulle gave his 1967 speech) accessible to the public along with a room for public consultations and events. According to the city, “the highest standards of universal accessibility will be applied throughout the building,” including access to balconies, allowing visitors to attend city or agglomeration council meetings by sitting in the council room balcony, which will be redeveloped to include spaces for those with limited mobility.
