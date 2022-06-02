If you’re one of those Montrealers or tourists who fume when the money you spend on parking is wasted or the city double dips when you leave early and the next car pays again, Aref Salem feels your pain.
The Official Opposition leader says the city should adopt a user-pay principle within the P$ Mobile Service application and wants the Agence de mobilité durable (AMD) to modernize its application so it will credit users when they leave a parking space early. “The current payment method does not allow users to read the parking time remaining at a station, accumulate time, or signal their departure from a parking space. If a user pays on the assumption that he will be there for three hours and ends up leaving after one hour, he loses money. Worse, the person who takes his place must pay over again even if the time is already paid. It doesn't make sense to pay for a service you don't use, or to charge people twice.”
If the app could allow users to notify when they leave their parking space, overpayments would then be credited back to users through future use. Several cities, such as Calgary, Edmonton and Victoria, offer a “leave” button in their parking application that allows you to stop being
charged says Bordeaux-Cartierville councillor Effie Giannou. “Technology allows us to accurately charge for usage, so let's do it. We can simultaneously address the overpayment issue, the double charging issue and the ethical problem surrounding the application.”
The opposition motion at council this month maintains that “in a spirit of equity, it is fairer for a user to pay only for the actual time used for parking,” and asks that the option also be made available on the physical pay stations for non-app-users.
The AMD manages more than 18,200 on-street parking spaces and connects nearly 600,000 unique active users. The motion notes that a class action for damages was authorized by the Superior Court of Quebec in 2021 against the AMD because the P$ Mobile Service application does not allow the use of remaining time during a subsequent payment.
