City finances projects fighting food insecurity

The NDG Food Depot is the recipient of a $243,467 grant from the city of Montreal to expand its Boîte à Lunch workshop program, thanks to a project by the Direction régionale de santé publique de Montréal and city in support of regional initiatives targeting populations vulnerable to food insecurity. The program helps young people learn cooking skills, build nutritional knowledge, and forge healthy relationships to food, while reinforcing food security for their families.
The city is granting more than $1.83 million to various organizations dedicated to fighting food insecurity, poverty and social exclusion, and along with the Quebec Social Initiatives Fund (FQIS), the city is granting Moisson Montréal $374,000 to enable it to ensure its food supply activities for various organizations, as well as $250,000 to the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montreal for its 211 team to fight, monitor and follow up with persons facing food insecurity.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social inequalities,” says Ahuntsic city councillor Nathalie Goulet, responsible for social inclusion, sports and recreation, the status of women, homelessness and youth within the executive committee. “More than ever, we must unite our efforts to come to the aid of the most vulnerable people. This is a collective responsibility.”
The aid will provide financial support for 12 projects, including 8 fully financed by the city, intended for the population living with food insecurity or at risk of living from it, and which are part of a continuum of the fight against food insecurity.
Other projects financed by the city:
Distribution alimentaire de Montréal-Nord: Bonne boîte futée, $248,337
La fabrique des mobilités Québec : Eco-friendly delivery, $157,336
Sun Youth: Feeding hope during the pandemic, $184,802
Regroupement des Magasins-Partage: Cultivating solidarity and feeding hope, $250,000
Les Petits frères des pauvres: Fighting food insecurity and malnutrition of seniors, $126,058
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.