The city of Montreal has identified 93 new lots with a view to subjecting them to the right of first refusal for social housing and residential purposes.
The targeted lots are in the boroughs of Anjou, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, LaSalle, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Saint-Léonard and Verdun.
“Thanks to the identification of these new lots, on which the City will be able to exercise its right of first refusal, we are continuing our agile and proactive real estate approach, and creating as many opportunities to allow the realization of social and affordable housing projects said executive committee vice-president Benoit Dorais.
“Knowing that there is a crying need, Montreal is continuing its efforts to increase the housing supply in sectors of the city that are strongly affected by the pressures of the real estate market” says a city statement. “Now, the other levels of government must also play their role so that projects see the light of day on these lands.”
Since March 2022, the city has extended the right of pre-emption on buildings already subject to social housing purposes, to all housing purposes, meeting the various needs of the Montreal population. The new additions will bring the total to 569 lots.
