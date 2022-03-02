City council urges Quebec City to keep housing program

“Scary” is how Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz describes the potential loss of AccèsLogis.
The launch announcement of the Quebec affordable housing program (PHAC) and $200 million investments to start building housing this year raised concerns over wording that AccèsLogis, a development assistance platform considered essential to Montreal’s social housing ecosystem, “remains in place to allow the continuation of projects already initiated.”
AccèsLogis provides financial assistance for social and community housing projects submitted by cooperatives, non-profit organizations and the Office municipal d’habitation de Montréal. Moroz presented a motion Monday asking council to send Quebec City the message that Montreal wants to keep AccèsLogis, the amended motion gaining bipartisan support and asking for complete funding of construction announced under AccèsLogis and “significant and recurring financing for the construction of new social and community housing projects.”
Quebec Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest called PHAC part of the “new housing business model” to boost housing supply with better financing tools and less bureaucracy using public and private partnerships.
Asked by The Suburban if the plug will be pulled on AccèsLogis, a ministry spokesperson repeated what was in the announcement, steering queries back to the Plante administration, who when asked, said it stressed to Quebec the need for continued funding, acknowledged the current crisis and that AccèsLogis “has enabled the development of thousands of social and community housing units,” but it “cannot comment on the province’s intentions.”
Low vacancies, rents up some 20% from 2015 to 2021 and 37% of Montreal agglomeration tenant households spending at least 30% of income on housing requires action says Moroz, despite some progress in affordable housing (based on market prices), as social housing is tied to tenant income.
“In this hot market, affordable housing is still far out of reach for many people,” he says, adding “the queue of 23,000 people waiting for social housing in Montreal has not moved in seven years. We need more stock.” Add the sorry state of some buildings in Montreal tempting landlords to renovict, “for many Montrealers, any move is a downgrade.”
Tweeting support for Moroz’ motion, the Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) hopes the Legault government “will listen to the requests of Montreal and other municipalities this time and that funding will be up in #budget22. The needs are glaring and can no longer wait.” FRAPRU called the PHAQ a “major shift in government housing assistance without any real consultation” and a move towards privatizing housing assistance. “Even if Minister Laforest said she was not closing the door to maintaining AccèsLogis, the only program specifically devoted to development of social and community housing, the decree published yesterday in the Official Gazette speaks of it in the past tense,” noted FRAPRU spokesperson Véronique Laflamme. “To pretend it's all the same is to forget the mission of co-ops, NPOs and housing offices, which is to house people with the most affordable rents while preserving a collective enduring legacy.”
