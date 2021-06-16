Marvin Rotrand, the tireless Dean of city council who was first elected in 1982 and has served as the councillor for the Snowdon district, announced Wednesday that his name will not be on the ballot for the Nov. 7 municipal election.
The veteran councillor also announced he will be actively supporting Denis Coderre’s Mayoral candidacy, and he is endorsing Sonny Moroz, the current Montreal Chief of Staff in Mount Royal Member of Parliament Anthony Housefather’s office, to be his Ensemble Montréal successor in Snowdon.
Rotrand served without interruption and holds the record as the Montreal councillor with the longest years of service. He was elected 10 times.
“It truly is an honour to have been the voice of Snowdon residents,” Rotrand said. “I know a large number of my constituents personally and it has been a privilege to have represented the neighbourhood. With the support of the people of Snowdon, I am proud that I have been able to improve the quality of life locally, in the borough and in our city.”
Rotrand, who has been known as a pragmatic progressive, says his decision is a personal one, pointing out that he recently turned 70 and became a grandfather for the first time. The councillor decided that he wants to spend more time with his family and continue to contribute to community cases, outside city hall.
Rotrand is also noted for being an independent councillor or having joined smaller parties while on council, while still having had more motions adopted than any other councillor.
When Rotrand was first elected in 1982, during then-Mayor Jean Drapeau’s last mandate, he was part of the Montreal Citizens’ Movement, which the councillor says “represented a new and fresh way of looking at politics, at having men and women, francophone and anglophones, working together to promote the rights of tenants, green space and consultative democracy.
“My experience since those early days has taught me that council works best when it is collegial,” Rotrand says. “Today I am inspired by the Toronto model, where political parties do not exist at all and where everyone works together to advance the common good. That is what, over the years, I have always tried to do — put the public good ahead of the partisan. My voters have appreciated this and that perhaps explains why I have been so successful in earning their enduring confidence.”
Rotrand was also the STM’s Vice President for 17 years, was leader of the majority under Mayor Gérald Tremblay, an influential member of the Public Security Commission under Mayor Jean Doré and was Mayor Denis Coderre’s “point man” on the internationally successful transit congress held in Montreal in 2017.
Rotrand also “championed the hiring of minorities into the police department and civil services, promoted minority candidates for city council and brought causes dear to minority communities to the floor of council.”
Rotrand said that he leaves council later this year “knowing that I have always been available to my voters and to the media whose job it is to report our work to the public so that voters can make an informed choice.
“I invite those who come after me to promote transparency by being available to the press. I have great respect for the professionalism of the Montreal press corps.”
Rotrand is also advising councillors to “buck the party line when they don’t agree. Montreal Council would better serve citizens if it is less like the Parliament it has become and act more like a city council.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.