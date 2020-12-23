Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand welcomed the decision by the City of Montreal’s Place Names Commission to name greenspaces in the Triangle area after Jewish community icon Saidye Bronfman and human rights advocate Yolène Jumelle.
The naming decision was part of a City of Montreal effort called Toponym’Elles, which highlights the importance of notable Montreal women through place names.
Rotrand, in a message to constituents, said Montreal had followed up on his proposals to “honour the memories of some truly noble persons by attributing their names to highly visible locations in the municipality. I can now inform you that we have arrived at the final step in the procedure.”
Rotrand pointed out that in 2016, “the Direction de l’Aménagement urbain et des Services aux entreprises issued a call for new place names for the eventual green spaces that would grace the new Triangle residential area.
“I invited residents and community organizations in the district and citywide to respond, urging them to propose names,” he wrote. “The product of that consultation included some wonderful proposals which were sent to the service in December 2016.”
The Triangle, now with nearly 4,000 housing units, includes a $15 million new park at Victoria and Buchan.
“The Place Names Commission chose the name Saidye Bronfman for this new park,” the councillor explained. “The name was proposed by a number of Jewish organizations as part of the 2016 consultation. The selection of Saidye’s name is being welcomed with pride by the Bronfman family and as news has trickled out in the past days, there has been extremely positive reaction from citizens.”
Rotrand added that “Saidye Bronfman’s life of philanthropy and good work are widely known. She helped found Combined Jewish Appeal and was, with her husband Sam, a founder of the Bronfman Family Foundation. She was a patron of the arts and active as well in community affairs. She served as President of the Young Women’s Hebrew Association and created the Saidye Bronfman Award which now is administered by the Canadian Council for the Arts. The attribution of Saidye Bronfman’s name to this highly visible park in a growing neighbourhood will have a great deal of resonance.” She passed away in 1995.
As well, a green walkway linking the Triangle to the Namur Métro station is being named after Yolène Jumelle, following “nominations made by several citizens and groups working in the field of human rights.
“Madame Jumelle was born in Haïti,” Rotrand pointed out. “Her father, a candidate for President in opposition to the Duvalier dictatorship, was murdered and she herself was imprisoned. Eventually liberated, she emigrated to Quebec where her work as a human rights advocate led to her founding numerous important organizations that militate for racial equality and which are still active in Montreal today including the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, Maison Haïti and the Maison des Jeunes L’Ouverture. She was named as an administrative judge by the Government of Quebec serving up to her death in 2012.”
The councillor pointed out that “in both cases, the borough will install plaques and host ceremonies, health regulations permitting, in the spring of 2021. I look forward to your presence at these ceremonies and will keep in touch with you in regard to their planning.”
