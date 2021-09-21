City centre ridings stay red

NDG–Westmount
The riding of NDG–Westmount has re-elected Liberal incumbent MP Marc Garneau with 51.9% of the vote, or 14,090 votes with 182 of 214 polls counted. Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs before Parliament was dissolved, Garneau has served in the House of Commons since 2008. The NDP’s Emma Elbourne-Weinstock picked up 5,582 votes while Mathew Kaminski picked up 3,732 votes for the Conservatives. Green candidate Sam Fairbrother garnered 1,186 ballots while the PPC’s David Freiheit got 1,053 votes. Marxist-Leninist Party candidate Rachel Hoffman got 83 votes, and Geofryde Wandji picked up 52 votes for the Christian Heritage Party. Voter turnout was among the lowest on the island at 36.92%.
Ville-Marie–le Sud-Ouest–Île-Des-Sœurs
Liberal incumbent Liberal MP Marc Miller won Ville-Marie–le Sud-Ouest–Île-Des-Sœurs with more than 50% of the vote as of press time, receiving 24,013 votes, with 214 of 220 polls counted. The NDP’s Sophie Thiébaut picked up 9,023 votes while Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard of the Bloc Québécois was the choice of 6,007 electors, followed closely by Conservative Steve Shanahan’s 5,977 votes. PPC candidate Denise Dubé picked up 1,287 votes, Linda Sullivan received 118 votes for the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada, and Hans Armando Vargas of the Marijuana Party earned 134 ballots. Voter turnout was 54.42%.
LaSalle—Émard—Verdun
With all but one poll counted, Liberal incumbent MP and outgoing Justice Minister David Lametti was re-elected with 42.4%, or 19,291 votes. Bloc Québécois candidate Raphaël Guérard picked up 10,229 ballots, while the NDP’s Jason De Lierre earned 8,809 votes. Conservative Janina Moran received 3,386 votes, People's Party candidate Michel Walsh got 1,159 ballots, and the Greens’ Sarah Carter was the choice of 1,385 electors. The Free Party’s Pascal Antonin picked up 633 votes, while Communist JP Fortin got 217 ballots. Voter turnout was at 57.15%
