City begins crackdown on illegal accommodations

From prestige condo buildings crammed with partying students and mobile weekend brothels in upper duplexes, to single rooms in tony neighborhoods and bungalows with revolving front doors; the number and impact of short-term rentals in Montreal are legion. Some communities have tried to crack down on the phenomenon with little avail, but the city of Montreal is launching a new pilot project to give its effort some teeth in three of the most affected boroughs.
The city’s new inspection squad will assist in the fight against illegal short-term tourist accommodation establishments in Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud- Ouest. These three central boroughs include more than 60% of the approximately 8,630 online ads listed in Montreal. The inspection team, made up of a coordinator and three inspectors, will help put pressure on illegal operators and be authorized to inspect accommodations without notice and distribute dissuasive fines with amounts increasing with repeat offenses.
The objective is to put rental accommodation currently operating illegally as short-term tourist accommodation establishments back on the market. The team will be mandated to improve and simplify inspection and prosecution procedures, with detailed objectives and performance indicators to enforce municipal regulations relating to the operation of commercial and collaborative tourist residences.
It will also make it possible to strengthen collaboration between the city of Montreal, Revenu Québec, and the Ministry of Tourism in the authorization process for operating short-term tourist accommodations and in the intervention with cases of illegal establishments. This could mean accelerating cancellation of registration numbers issued by the Corporation de l'industrie touristique du Québec when found guilty of at least 2 municipal offenses over 12 months. The two provincial entities remain responsible for enforcing the Tourist Accommodation Act, which took effect last fall and provides for dissuasive fines of up to $100,000.
Even if boroughs regulated tourist residences, given the scale of the phenomenon, they lacked the means to ensure regulations were respected. In the context of the current unprecedented housing crisis Montreal is experiencing, says executive committee vice-president Benoit Dorais, the deployment of this new squad is another tool for the city to put housing back on the rental market for the benefit of Montrealers, currently stuck with historically low vacancy rates. In addition to putting many homes back on the real estate market, the squad will help tackle related problems. “We are going to put everything in place so that this pilot project is a success so that it can be extended to other boroughs, because the problems of cleanliness, noise and safety, which are often caused by the illegal exploitation of tourist residences, live everywhere in Montreal.”
Reports concerning illegal operation of a tourist residence can be made directly via the 311 line. Fines for the illegal operation of a tourist residence in the 3 boroughs range from $1,000 to $2,000 for a person, and from $2000 to $4,000 for a business. To report an illegal tourist home, posted on platforms like Airbnb or Marketplace, see the reporting process and applicable rules for each borough at: montreal.ca/demarches/signaler-une-residence-de-tourisme-illegale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.