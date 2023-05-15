Hippodrome has its first taker.
Six years after being conditionally granted the land to build within six years, the city has a first proposal for some 4% of the envisioned housing stock.
Two weeks after the opposition at city hall demanded the administration speed up the process to develop the property and a positive special planning program as it has for other large projects around Montreal, the city announced that a proposal by Espace La Traversée, a non-profit organization with experience managing properties for seniors and vulnerable populations, has been selected for the first lot of land put up for sale last September.
Villeray-based La Traversée’s project of 200-250 affordable housing units will be the first to break ground on the 75-hectare site. Valued at nearly $20 million – but priced at $4.5 million – the 4,808-sq.- metre lot is located at the eastern entrance to the property, near the intersection of Jean Talon west and Clanranald. La Traversee’s clientele is made up of people living with mental health problems, intellectual disabilities, loss of autonomy related to aging or difficulty in social adaptation, and they currently manage a residential portfolio of 20 buildings.
As reported in The Suburban last fall, the first lots were offered up to the non-profit sector for low-cost housing, with applications evaluated by a jury according to several criteria to determine the best project for the sector, including in terms of affordability and carbon neutrality. The second lot was offered a few weeks later to the private sector which received zero proposals, before the city pledged to return to the drawing table for the next round. Developers balked at investing in what they say was a project with no coherent vision.
The lots were offered as part of the city’s Chantier Montréal abordable consultation process to simplify regulatory processes and frameworks by uniting all stakeholders. “The Chantier allows us to test new models of allocation and sale of land owned by the city to promote construction of affordable housing,” said executive committee vice-chair Benoit Dorais.
The public call had a minimum requirement of offering 60% affordable units for at least 30 years, to be supported by city programs allowing modest-income households to acquire a home for 80% of its value while preserving affordability during any subsequent resale. The plan is for the former Blue Bonnets site to eventually have 6,000 homes, with a significant proportion of social and affordable housing. In the meantime, a master development plan for Namur-Hippodrome is still being drawn up in consultation with all stakeholders.
