Fed up with the destruction of downtown caused by the traffic, parking and driving lane closure policies of Mayor Plante, Ville-Marie borough businessman and President of the Shaughnessy Village Association Bernard Sanchez organized residents of his borough and deposited a petition in the National Assembly demanding self-government for Ville-Marie — as all other boroughs have — so that residents can determine their own policies. The petition will remain open for several months and can easily be signed by going to the following link:https://www.assnat.qc.ca/fr/exprimez-votre-opinion/petition/Petition-8481/index.html
All National Assembly petitions require an MNA to sponsor them and this one is being supported by Westmount-Ville-Marie MNA Jennifer Maccarone. The Ville-Marie borough includes downtown Montreal, which is responsible for a substantial plurality of Quebec’s GDP. The pandemic lockdown was bad enough, but just as merchants began to reopen, Mayor Plante’s policy of reducing St. Catherine St. to one lane of traffic from Atwater to the Quartier des spectacles and fully closing it on weekends has made the commercial situation even more precarious.
Sanchez believes that a local layer of government would act as a buffer against Plante’s policies. Further to 2008’s Bill 22, Ville-Marie is the only borough that does not elect its own Mayor. The Mayor of Montreal automatically became the Mayor of Ville-Marie. Three of its councillors are elected and three are appointed. Sanchez’ petition seeks normalization of Ville-Marie’s status with elections of a borough Mayor and all councillors.
The petition is also pressuring Mayor Plante to keep an election promise. In her 2017 election platform, Valerie Plante explicitly stated that within her first 100 days in office, she would ask Quebec to re-establish the jndependence of Ville-Marie Borough and give it back its own Mayor and councillors as all other boroughs have. Despite her own use of the term “democratic deficit,” Mayor Plante has taken no steps to remedy the situation and keep her promise. Mr. Sanchez has termed the city’s inaction and the current status of Ville-Marie “unacceptable.”
One of the specific demands of the petition is the elimination of the second line of Article 17 of the Charter of the City of Montreal that empowered the Mayor of Montreal to also be the Mayor of Ville-Marie. That change in the Charter was done by the 2008 provincial legislation.
The Mayor’s office, through spokesperson Geneviève Jutras, said the Mayor is always “preoccupied” with this problem. The Quebec Ministry of Municipal Affairs has stated it is ready to review the Ville-Marie issue if “requested” by the City of Montreal.
Please see my interview with Mr. Sanchez and Ms. Maccarone on my “Beyond the Pages” broadcast on The Suburban On Air on our website.
