Walk, bike, drive or skate; reside, shop, or just pass through; most agree that Somerled needs a makeover, particularly between Walkley and Grand.
But how to get there? “It’s a good question,” says Ray Taylor, vice-president of the new NDG Loyola Citizens Committee, with a dozen members so far, who want to take the pulse of residents on all things Loyola.
Calling themselves “completely apolitical,” Taylor and committee president Liz Faure say much is happening in their district “and there is very little citizen engagement. No matter who’s in power, we want to ensure that people are heard.” The idea was born following an aborted Godfrey Street project which he says “came out of the blue,” and “involved hiring a firm to consult the population. It sounded like a sell job and on the pricey side. Why couldn’t they just pick up a phone and speak to people in the area?”
The plan to remove some parking, slow traffic and make the street more pedestrian-friendly never went forward, but Loyola councillor Christian Arseneault says it was misinterpreted: “Consulting the population was precisely the proposal. There was no final plan. The services need to look at what is feasible; we have professionals, that’s why we hire them. It blew up as if something was already being imposed, and it was absolutely not the case.” He said true consultation is a valuable, constructive and vital exercise, as demonstrated with the 2019 Loyola parks consultation.
Revitalizing Somerled involves some greening and a more user-friendly design on a stark wide stretch that proves dangerous for pedestrians, cyclists and car drivers, something Arseneault campaigned on in 2017. A global pandemic, major dysfunction via partisan and legal scraps at the borough and downtown, and 2021 is here with no action on Somerled until last month, when he tabled a motion to get the centre city working on a plan for the artery, citing existing financing programs and processes that helped revitalize Jean-Brilliant in Côte des Neiges.
The motion was withdrawn after objections by several councillors, including Snowdon’s Marvin Rotrand, who told The Suburban it seemed expensive and “electoralist.” Arseneault will present a modified motion “that everybody can get on board” with this month.
“This is probably going to be a big project with not much consultation,” says Taylor, “so why not start a citizens’ committee...? This summer we will talk to people and businesses and produce a report. Instead of the borough coming to ask us what we think, we’re going to take it to them. There was talk about revitalization of Monkland and it languished for years, but before anything happened they had to create merchants associations.”
Arseneault says job one is tasking civil servants to ask the centre city for money for the road and “to organize a proper consultation where local merchants and residents will have their say. First, we need to know the state of infrastructure: if it must be dug up. Is it in five years? Ten? It affects what we can do but I’m convinced we can do a lot of good in the short term,” suggesting sidewalk extensions, parklets, and getting a lot done over one summer. “It begins with citizen discussions, first and foremost. If the motion passes, we’ll be able to start consulting this spring and summer.”
The motion will have a more realistic and palatable plan and timeline for council, and “whoever objects to a revitalized Somerled can do so and vote against it on the record,” rejecting the critique that his proposal is electoralist. “It was a promise that both Sue (Montgomery) and I made in 2017, and I still have seven months left in my mandate. You want to call it electoralist? Go ahead, but I’d rather get the ball rolling and work for a project that might get realized in the next mandate, than throw my hands up in the air and do nothing. I was not elected for a 3½-year mandate: I intend to work until the end of it for Loyola.”
Somerled is not the only issue for the Committee,says Taylor, citing concerns about parking and traffic on Sherbrooke west of West Broadway, where the stretch leading to Westminster is a veritable funnel and source of major aggravation for commuters, particularly at morning and afternoon rush hours. It’s worse for residents who often wait up to 20 minutes to turn a corner or access their own driveway. “Will there be something done about the level crossing at Elmhurst? Did anybody ask me?”
“As citizens become more vocal, local officials will become more responsible. When we know what people want, they will see they have to be reckoned with.”
