CIJA welcomes federal security program update

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is welcoming an update to a federal security infrastructure program, saying it will enable "organizations, including synagogues and Jewish community centres that have been targeted by serious hate-motivated attacks, to apply for prioritized support."
The update, the Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support (SMIS) funding stream, was announced by federal Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino.
"All Canadians deserve to feel safe in their sacred spaces," the Minister said. "As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure that is the case. That’s why initiatives like the Security Infrastructure Program are so important. What’s more, this critical program will now be expanded to cover more places and streamlined to get money to recipients faster. Hate has no place in Canada.”
A CIJA statement points out that in light of increasing antisemitic incidents taking place in Canada that have targeted Jewish institutions, CIJA "has been advocating for expanded and improved support from the federal government pertaining to the safety and well-being of Jewish institutions and the communities they serve.
The updates include "annual funding of $5 million to the Security Infrastructure Program; a new call for applications, open until Aug. 31, 2023; creation of the Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support (SHMIS) stream, which will be available outside the regular application period; and expanded eligibility for social service organizations."
David Cooper, Vice President, Government Relations, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), welcomed the update to the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP), "particularly the introduction of the Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support stream.
"CIJA has long advocated for modernizing SIP to help protect our community from rising levels of antisemitic hate and violence. These updates are a meaningful improvement to SIP and will help the Jewish community respond more quickly when antisemitic incidents occur. Investing in infrastructure is a proven model to keep at-risk communities safe, and a more flexible program with rapid response is a useful tool in combating antisemitism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.