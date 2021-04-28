CIJA disappointed with Bill 21 court decision

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs expressed disappointment with the Quebec Superior Court's decision last week to uphold most of Bill 21, the law that forbids the wearing of religious symbols by provincial employees in positions of authority.
This includes police officers, judges, Crown prosecutors and, in most cases, teachers and principals.
The court made exceptions for English school boards, which can set their own policy; and Members of the National Assembly. The Quebec government is appealing the ruling — Premier François Legault said Quebec should have "one set of common values."
CIJA Quebec Vice President, Eta Yudin, said her organization is "deeply disappointed by today’s Quebec Superior Court decision to uphold provisions of Bill 21 that severely restrict religious freedom and the ability of Jewish Quebecers and other faith-based communities to freely pursue careers in the public sector.”
“While we support religious neutrality of the state, we have consistently expressed our opposition to Bill 21," she added. "We believe that secularism of the state is an institutional duty, not a personal one and should not rest on the outward appearance of individuals. We have also opposed the inclusion of teachers in the legislation and continue to hold that all teachers be exempted from Bill 21.”
Yudin said CIJA expressed during its presentation before a parliamentary commission on the issue that “it is our view that the government failed to make the case that Quebec’s secularity faces a threat that justifies invocation of the notwithstanding clause. CIJA will continue to voice our community’s steadfast opposition to Bill 21.”
(0) comments
