Church demolition approved

The results are in and Saint-Columba is coming down.
A majority of residents voting in a referendum are in favor of demolishing the old church at 4020 Kingston in NDG and the plan to transform the parish hall for housing purposes and the construction of a residential complex with ten housing units.
A total of 556 ballots were counted, representing a turnout of 37 per cent, with 337 in favour and 219 against, representing respectively 60% - 40% split. The results will be officially deposited at next week's council meeting, and no comments will be made by the borough during the evening reads a borough statement.
In her own statement following the announcement, Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery said
“the future of Saint-Columba church has been the subject of debate for a long time” adding, “As mayor of CDN-NDG, I am proud to say that we moved towards letting the residents decide for themselves,” and taking a swipe at Projet Montreal councillors Peter McQueen and Magda Popeanu who voted against the project going to a vote in June. “We need local leadership from our elected officials, but also from our residents.”
Of the 1510 eligible voters, 219 signed the register, comfortably above the 162-person requirement. The vote was held last week by mail and ballots were tallied last night.
