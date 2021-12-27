All facilities at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) have suspended visits to patients as the spread of the Omicron variant and growth of community transmission continues.
As families seek to comfort loved ones in hospital during the holiday period, the CHUM made the decision to suspend visits to ensure patient safety and that of its employees in accordance with ministerial directives according to a statement.
As of yesterday morning, all patient visits were prohibited until further notice, with a few exceptions and for humanitarian reasons such as end-of-life care, medical assistance in dying and childbirth.
At the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) the following departments are no longer allowing visitors: The Royal Victoria Hospital (Glen site) intensive care unit (ICU) and critical care unit (CCU); The Montreal General Hospital ICU and CCU, and Montreal Neurological Hospital ICU. The MUHC says visitations will be closed for a two-week period but visitors may be allowed in special circumstances "based on the clinical judgement of the care team," according to a press release. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations.
The CHUM Connecté project has been extended, an initiative set up during the pandemic to provide a phone or tablet to patients who do not have one so that they can be in contact with their families and loved ones on a regular basis. To take advantage of the program, all that is required is a request to the healthcare team. Family or friends of an inpatient can also request it. The team will then make sure to find the ideal application to facilitate calls through a variety of applications (Google Meet, Zoom, Skype, Messenger). Each device is also equipped with various applications to access newspapers, music, crosswords and audiobooks.
For info visit
https://www.chumontreal.qc.ca/nouvelles/des-patients-connectes-sur-leurs-proches-malgre-la-pandemie
