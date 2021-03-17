China responsible for genocide against Uyghurs: Wallenberg Centre

A report by a Washington, DC.-based think tank, done in cooperation with the Côte des Neiges-based Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights (RWCHR) led by former Mount Royal MP and federal Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, has found that China "bears state responsibility for committing genocide against the Uyghurs, in standing breach of the Genocide Convention."
Among those contributing to the report were former Canadian ambassador to the United Nations Allan Rock, Scottish barrister Baroness Helena Kennedy and former Harvard Law School dean Martha Minow.
Canadian MPs recently voted unanimously that China was committing a genocide, but the Canadian government abstained.
The Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy report found that:
• In 2014, Chinese president Xi Jinping "made the areas where Uyghurs constitute nearly 90 percent of the population the front line. High-level officials followed up with orders to “round up everyone who should be rounded up,' 'wipe them out completely ... destroy them root and branch,” and “break their lineage, break their roots, break their connections, and break their origins.”
• "Officials described Uyghurs with dehumanizing terms and repeatedly likened the mass internment of Uyghurs to 'eradicating tumors.'"
• "Since 2014, the Government of China has deployed Han cadres to reside in Uyghur homes as monitors, resulting in the rupturing of family bonds. County governments further coerce, incentivize, and actively promote Han-Uyghur marriages."
• "In 2017, the XUAR legislature formally legalized the mass internment of Uyghurs under “De-Extremification” regulations."
• "China has simultaneously pursued a dual systematic strategy of forcibly sterilizing Uyghur women of childbearing age and interning Uyghur men of child-bearing years, preventing the regenerative capacity of the group and evincing an intent to biologically destroy the group as such."
• "China began building a vast network of massive State-run, highly securitized boarding schools and orphanages to confine Uyghur children, including infants, full time."
• "Local authorities have eliminated Uyghur education, destroyed Uyghur architecture and household features, and damaged, altered, or completely demolished the vast majority of mosques and sacred sites in the region, while closing off other sites or converting them into commercial spaces."
• The Chinese government deliberately targets the "guardians and transmitters of Uyghur identity for prolonged detention or death, including household heads, intellectuals, and cultural leaders, regardless of Party affiliation or educational status."
"China’s policies and practices targeting Uyghurs in the region must be viewed in their totality, which amounts to an intent to destroy the Uyghurs as a group, in whole or in substantial part, as such," the report says.
