According to a statement issued by the the Montreal Children’s hospital, between 250 to 300 patients visited the emergency ward at the Montreal Children’s hospital every day in September which is nearly double the norm in comparison to September 2019 and exceeds wintertime levels which are normally higher than the rest of the year.
With the return to school resulting in a higher frequency of contact between children, it is inevitable that an increased circulation of viruses is occuring as it does each fall. The difference this year, is that COVID-19 as well as its variants have been added to the fall virus mash-up. Hospitals are also experiencing severe staff shortages.
Children who are brought to the emergency ward may be redirected to designated pediatric clinics if their health condition does not require urgent care. The hospital is urging parents to consult their family doctor or to visit their family medicine group in cases of non-emergency.
To determine weather a child's condition is an emergency when it is not obvious and to verify concerns, parents may contact 811 in order to consult on their child's level of urgency in regards to their health issues.
