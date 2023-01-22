Quebec’s chief coroner Pascale Descary has ordered a public inquiry into the death of 21-year-old Nicous D’Andre Spring who was killed after an altercation with Bordeaux Jail workers in December 2022. Spring was unlawfully held passed his scheduled release at the jail along with two other inmates. The incident occurred when guards attempted to transfer Spring to a different part of the facility. Spring allegedly resisted causing guards to place a spit guard on him and pepper spray him twice on December 24th, 2022. Spring was pronounced dead the same day in hospital succumbing to injuries. Coroner Julie-Kim Godin has been chosen by Descary to conduct the inquiry. The assisting prosecutor is to be chosen soon.
Spring appeared in court on December 23rd, 2022, being charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer, and criminal harassment. Spring also faced two counts of breach of a condition of release.He pled not guilty to all charges. The public safety ministry confirmed that Spring was being illegally held past his scheduled release on December 23rd following an online bail hearing. It is currently unknown why Spring was still detained the following day. Quebec provincial police have begun a criminal investigation into Spring’s death. The management of Bordeaux jail is undergoing an administrative investigation.
Civil rights group Red Coalition previously called for a coroner's inquiry along with the release of footage from the detention center to the family. Red Coalition co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille praised Descary’s decision to begin an inquiry, writing on Twitter “We applaud the Chief coroner for following the @RedCoalitionInc's recommendations into the public inquiry into the untimely death of #Nicous D'Andre Spring, a young black man killed while illegally detained at Bordeaux Prison.”
