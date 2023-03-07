Chez Doris will operate a new safe living environment with 19 rooms for vulnerable women who have experienced homelessness or are at risk of experiencing it.
Montreal’s executive committee has approved an agreement with Chez Doris, which led to a grant of $7 million from the federal government, allowing the organization to acquire and transform two connected buildings on Saint-Hubert in Ville-Marie.
The project, estimated at $10.5 million, will provide tenants the opportunity to stay in this space for three months to two years, allowing them to regain control of their lives by developing positive habits and strengthening their autonomy. In addition, community support will be provided to them to encourage exchanges, their integration and improving their quality of life.
The project is made possible under the Canada-Quebec Agreement concerning the second phase of the Rapid Housing Initiative. The Quebec government will allocate a rent supplement, which will allow future residents to pay 25% of their income for housing. This could represent an investment of $2.6 million over 20 years.
Thanks to the same government partnerships as well as private funders, Chez Doris was able to open an overnight emergency shelter for homeless women last September. “We believe that the transitional residence will relieve the burden on the night shelter which is currently in high demand and will thus contribute to reducing female homelessness in Montreal” said general-manager Marina Boulos-Winton.
“These 19 housing units dedicated to them are more than a safe and stable roof. For these residents, it is a real home in which they can flourish, a new start” said Hochelaga MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada. Indeed, says executive committee member Josefina Blanco, “We can see to what extent these projects make all the difference in the daily lives of vulnerable people… For our administration, housing accompanied by adapted services is the appropriate response to provide dignified living environments for the most vulnerable in our society.”
