Check your protections: Insurance bureau

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is reminding citizens that it is important to understand the extent of the protections covered by their insurance contracts and apply certain preventive measures to protect themselves and their property against the damage that can be caused by winter weather events.
It may be a balmy 2 degrees outside today with dry roads and lots of grass to be seen, but snow storms, black ice, intense rains and strong winds can make for extreme winters in La Belle Province, the consequences of which can affect people and property.
The ice storm, the 25th anniversary of which is soon to be celebrated, is an example, and even if we have no other choice but to endure these events, it is still possible to mitigate their effects and limit damage.
The IBC points out that the majority of home insurance contracts cover a good number of damage caused to homes and property, such as the fall of a branch or a tree weighed down by ice on the residence, the loss of food in the freezer, etc. As for parked motor vehicles that have suffered damage, they are covered provided that the policyholders have purchased the required coverage.
Because of the variety of possible damages, IBC advises consumers to contact their insurer or broker to ensure that their insurance coverage meets their needs.
When a severe weather event occurs, everyone's priority should be their personal safety and that of their loved ones and neighbours. To mitigate the impacts, it is important to focus on prevention. This includes maintaining a detailed inventory of household contents; assemble a disaster safety kit; and make a contingency plan to support your family for 72 hours.
To reduce the risk of damage to the home, IBC also recommends:
Checking the tightness of windows and doors; shelter objects that could be blown away by gusts of wind that often accompany heavy snowfalls; drain sanitary and heating installations as well as hot water tanks, in case of absence, to prevent freezing in all the pipes; clear the steps and access to the residence as quickly as possible after a storm; and remove snow or have the roof and car shelter quickly cleared to avoid collapse.
View more IBC resources at www.infoassurance.ca or call the Information Centre at 514-288-4321 where agents can inform, advise and support consumers about coverage and underwriting criteria, assist in purchasing insurance or settling an insurance claim.
