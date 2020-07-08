Charity groups donate food for 200 homeless on Canada Day

Meals on Angel’s Wings, a collaboration between The Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG and the Imperial Order of the Daughters of the Empire (IODE), made a food donation for 200 homeless people to Resilience Montreal.
The donation included breakfast for 80 from Patisserie de la Gare and 140 lunches from Molisana. The food was served at Cabot Square for Canada Day.
Rotary Club president Ron D’Souza reacted to the COVID-19 crisis by “launching a two-pronged project that acknowledged the frontline healthcare workers by providing a breakfast/lunch meal, while supporting the local merchants that had seen a 75 percent drop in revenues.”
For the past three months, the Rotary, which celebrated its 80th anniversary, and the IODE HMS Victory chapter of Montreal West contributed more than 1,000 meals to over a dozen healthcare facilities, including seniors homes, CLSCs, and hospitals.
“For Canada Day, we [took] a departure and fed the homeless, as they have become even more vulnerable during the pandemic, with some shelters closing down,” D’Souza said.
“The local merchants have also greatly appreciated the continuing support from the Rotary as most are Mom and Pop shops trying to stay afloat,” Tiffany Blouin of the Montreal West Merchants Association said.
The Rotary has raised more than $20,000, “and with no overhead, the funds have gone directly to those brave and overworked healthcare staff. With a recent generous donation [of $5,000] from CN Railways, the Rotary is encouraged to pursue these efforts, and is preparing for the fall in the event of a resurgence, and plans to continue post-pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.