Mark Mendelson normally flies over 125,000 miles a year, visiting his four Canadian offices as well as Israel four times a year, from where the CEO of Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University returned on February 29, 2020 with his wife Edna, “not knowing that in only two weeks, our ‘regular’ and very busy life would change completely.”
The couple, married almost 47 years, saw their life become one of staying close to home, watching hours of live Israeli tv every day “and becoming experts in all matters of Covid -19” says Mendelson, adding that he and his wife “actually survived, in pretty good shape, being together 24/7 and watching an inordinate amount of outstanding productions on Netflix.”
As life begins to return to some semblance of normalcy, he is most looking forward to finally seeing his two adult children and grandson “who we haven’t seen in almost a year and a half and who we miss with all of our hearts!” That is quickly followed by visits with staff and supporters across Canada “and criss-crossing our beautiful country a mare usque ad mare. We missed our twice annual travel jaunts to different places around the earth- already have things booked for 2022.”
The 71-year-old Mendelson says Zoom and WhatsApp have become necessary staples, “as are masks, which are worn, de rigeur in Asia from where our son-in- law hails and have become a vital new extremity and will be at easy reach for years to come.” Swimming and walking have proven vital he says and eating habits have changed with breakfast becoming the dominant meal of the day.
