Quebec's Superior Court awarded former Quebec Premier Jean Charest $385,000 in his lawsuit against the provincial government, agreeing that the province's police anti-corruption unit (UPAC) wrongly leaked personal information about him.
UPAC insiders had leaked the information to Quebecor Media in 2017, in relation to their Projet Mâchurer, one of many investigations into political corruption. That investigation looked into financing involving the Quebec Liberal Party.
UPAC personnel, frustrated by the progress of the investigation, leaked to Quebecor that Charest had been surveilled by police since early 2016 and that it wanted access to his private communications with QLP fundraiser Marc Bibeau. Charest's personal information had also been published. An investigation into UPAC showed it violated Sûrété du Québec confidentiality guidelines.
Superior Court judge Gregory Moore ruled that “the disclosure of personal information contained in a UPAC investigation file cannot be trivial if it is prohibited by a series of civil laws, by the police and commissioner's oath and by the Criminal Code."
Charest released a statement April 5, saying, "originally, I asked for an apology from the government of Quebec on the grounds that it had breached its legal obligations and its duties to protect the privacy of its citizens.
"For the price of a piece of paper, an envelope and a stamp, I would have accepted that this matter, however serious, be settled. This request for an apology was never acknowledged. This is why I was forced to resort to the courts to assert my rights. For my family and me, the damage caused by this case is irreparable."
