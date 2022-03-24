Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. High 6°C. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.