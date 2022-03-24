Canadians want the Conservative Party to put an end to a government of division, Jean Charest told a packed house in Laval Thursday night. The former Quebec premier and Conservative cabinet minister told more than 500 supporters at Château Royal that he is the leader that can “unite the party, unite the province and unite the country.”
In a fiery, bilingual speech laden heavily with themes of ending the divisiveness of the current federal Liberals, Charest reminded the audience that he made the shift to Quebec provincial politics from Ottawa when the country was sharply divided. “I'm a federalist who believes deeply in Quebec and in Canada and that we can work together. The future of Quebec is in Canada and our country is worth fighting for.”
“We proved we can work together, and we are stronger as Quebecers when we work with all Canadians,” he said, adding that Conservative values include policies for economic growth, family policies, respect for the rule of law and federalism that works. “The biggest difference between us and the other parties in Parliament, the one big difference, is that Conservatives know how to make Canadian federalism work, how to respect provincial competencies to achieve great things.”
Cheered on by a largely multicultural crowd and flanked by a host of Conservative MPs, senators and supporters from across the country including Richmond—Arthabaska MP Alain Reyes, Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, Charest was introduced by his national campaign co-chair Tasha Kheiriddin who told the crowd that their party and country is at a crossroads and that Charest is the one to lead them. “Canadians deserve better,” she said. “As premier, as federal cabinet minister, and as we remember ‘Captain Canada’ during the referendum who said Canada cannot be divided into parts; we owe him a great thanks and we need him today.”
Charest said he is ready, and knows the path to success, “because I've done it before and I will do it again,” bringing the crowd to its feet with a promise: “I will elect members of parliament from the island of Montreal!”
Charest says a leader needs strong understanding of federalism and how to lead the country “that takes its place in the world, that stands up,” as he took a swipe at the Trudeau Liberals over energy policy in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Canada can be an alternative for European energy needs” he said. “If we had real leadership, we could help feed the market as an alternative,” adding that “European countries are forced to finance Russia while Russia invades it. If we made a better choice, Canada could help more,” he said, adding “the Prime Minister can't be neutral or simply be on vacation or absent.”
Nor should he accept the balkanization of the country, said Charest, noting that he began his campaign in Alberta where he says Canadians have been feeling dismissed by the current federal government. “When Quebecers and Albertans are at the same table, everything is possible and we can advance big projects.”
When party members choose a leader on September 10 he said, they will decide the direction of the party and the country. “We do not want divisive wedge-issue American-style politics… and we can't build a country based on slogans. It doesn't happen – even if the Liberals have been doing it since 2015. It’s all about hard work.”
“I came back because I love this country and it is a privilege to be a citizen. We all won first prize as Canadians… The Conservative party must unite,” he said, “and Canadians will unite behind us. They're looking at us and saying, “We need you to be the national party, the party we want you to be’.”
