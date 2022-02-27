Changes to pension for disabled Quebecers

New provisions under the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) will better respond to the needs of workers aged 60 or over who find themselves in a situation of disability.
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard announced the changes, that result in several adjustments to eligibility criteria and calculating the disability pension, in particular improving eligibility for disability benefits at age 60, increasing amounts payable to disabled persons aged 60 or over and increasing the amount of the retirement pension for those who received a disability pension between age 60 and 65.
The “good financial health of the Quebec Pension Plan makes it possible to finance additional benefits up to $90 million annually without harming the financial stability of the plan,” said Girard. The rules have been relaxed concerning the amount of work income required to be eligible or maintain their eligibility for a disability pension, and to help people with disabilities remain employed or return to the labor market. The authorized annual salary has been increased and is now $19,656.
Pensioners affected by the changes do not have to take any special actions. Files will be re-examined and required adjustments will be applied retroactively, if necessary.
The changes allow an additional 250 people to count on a disability benefit between 60 and 65, and more than 71,000 retirees who received disability pensions between 60 and 65 will see their payments increased retroactively to January 1, 2022. The hike for those receiving disability pension before age 60 will vary between 17.1% and 18.8%.
To improve the financial protection offered to people aged 60 to 64 who are disabled, the disability pension will be modified as of age 60 and combined with the contributor's retirement pension calculated with a reduced adjustment factor, effective January 1, 2024.
