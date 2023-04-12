There may be a tweak in store for the bike path on Bourret, which will prompt the removal of 27 parking spaces west of Décarie, suggested Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa last week.
Responding to residents who voiced serious concerns about their ability to park in a neighbourhood where it is already a challenge, Katawha said her administration may consider making the path seasonal.
The path is the first to let cyclists travel safely across Décarie via a shared pedestrian bridge and all the way to Legaré. “We understand that in winter it’s really more difficult because of the snow to park, so we might remove the bicycle path during the winter… We are not talking about coming back to what it was before, we don’t want to increase it back to 27 parking spots,” she cautioned, adding that parking vignettes to give residents priority is another possible mitigation measure.
What happens in winter doesn’t help resident Selena Sachdeda now. “What I’m concerned about is day one,” she repeated. “I’ve lived on the west side for almost 10 years, and I work in an office downtown… and as I drive home from work, I have to constantly be mindful of what time I’m coming home to make sure that I don’t come home and struggle to find parking. That’s right now.”
“What concrete steps are being taken or will be taken to mitigate the impact of losing those 27 parking spaces which account for 40 to 50% of the parking spaces on Bourret on day one?” adding vignettes don’t actually add more parking and are no help unless they’re made available immediately. “Because this has already been approved, there must be some thinking of what other steps can be approved.”
“The by-law doesn’t allow us to go somewhere and say we are going to put a vignette,” said Katahwa. “It needs to come from the population. The people of the street need to decide they would like to have vignettes. That’s how it works everywhere in the borough. I cannot just implement it on day one.”
Snowdon Councillor Sonny Moroz slammed what he called a “lack of consideration” for local residents’ concerns in the design. “The administration must prioritize inclusivity and engagement with the community in making these kinds of decisions. While we support the addition of bike paths, it cannot come at the expense of ignoring the needs and opinions of those directly impacted, especially for mobility impaired persons. We need to explore all possible solutions.”
For her part, Bourret resident Galina Koulakova collected 145 signatures on a petition in one weekend when the plan was announced and asked why “in other boroughs when 150 residents sign a petition the Projet Montréal administration listens, but why not for Bourret?”
She asked if Bourret could become one-way west of Décarie to allow parking on both sides. “And if so, could we consider blocking access from Hampstead or Côte St. Luc, because during morning rush hour it’s almost impossible for us to take out our cars.” Katahwa explained that safety precludes a one-way plan as being the solution, noting with one lane of traffic, “emergency vehicles would not be able to manoeuvre with two lanes of parking and a bike path.”
Regarding blocking access from Hampstead and CSL, “it is technically doable,” says borough advisor Claire De Muns. “However, we would first need to analyze the impact of such a measure on the local traffic. Also, as explained by the mayor, making Bourret one way would not change the fact that we need to remove some of the parking spots to add the bike lane, because the width of the street doesn’t allow us to do otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.