The Samuel de Champlain Bridge and the Olympic Park will be two of many Canadian landmarks illuminated Friday night Jan. 27 to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The commemoration day is the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945.
The day is meant to commemorate the Holocaust and build awareness and discussions regarding the rise in antisemitism and the need for Holocaust education.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and Federation CJA and local Jewish Federations across the country coordinated the illumination of more than 50 public venues across Canada [Jan. 26 and 27], including Ottawa’s National Holocaust Monument and Peace Tower, Niagara Falls, the Toronto sign and CN Tower, Vancouver’s Canada Place and Montreal’s Champlain Bridge and Olympic Tower. Each will be bathed in yellow, evoking candlelight, in remembrance.
