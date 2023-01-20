Your suspicions are correct.
Only 73% of traffic cones and signs are actually connected to an active construction site in downtown Montreal, according to a new study released by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. Worse, even that number is bloated due to poorly adapted signage rules that make no distinction between a downtown core and a country road.
The CCMM unveiled its Minimum Blockage report which suggests innovative management of public and private construction sites to make downtown more attractive and accessible with proposed solutions to improve traffic fluidity.
“Accessibility issues in downtown Montreal top the list of factors that may discourage workers from returning to work downtown” said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. “These issues are not new, but they have peaked in the wake of the pandemic.”
The situation is especially serious now that workers have discovered the advantages of working from home he says. “If we really want to persuade them to return, we must turn the situation around.”
The 87-page study attacks a few perceptions, namely that nothing can be done simply because there are too many cars. “This is not true. Improvements can be made, while promoting the use of public and active transit.” Also false is the view that the city of Montreal is solely responsible. “Our study reveals a number of factors, such as poor management of construction sites in public spaces, an excessively fragmented construction industry, systematic encroachment of private construction sites on public roads, and inadequate regulations by the Ministère des Transports.”
Indeed, says Leblanc, the city itself is not equipped to act on all fronts. “The solution will require a change in attitude as well as the commitment of all stakeholders.”
Finally, he says Montrealers must abandon the notion that the situation is hopeless. “Managing construction sites downtown is definitely a complex issue, but solutions exist.” He says Quebec must give Montreal full control over coordination of construction sites on public roads, and the city must implement effective tools for planning and coordination, with more of a carrot-and-stick approach for rapid and efficient completion of sites in public spaces “and contractors need to comply.”
Lastly, the city must control the encroachment of private construction sites on public roads. “The city, through the issuance of public space occupancy permits, can control the scope and duration of construction projects and thus considerably limit their impact,” added Leblanc. Indeed, the study reports that Ville Marie borough collected more than $23 million for public space occupancy permits over a one-year period, some 27% of its annual budget, “which reduces the incentive to reject the demands.”
Relaunching downtown depends on getting workers back to the office, people enjoying living there, and tourists visiting, but accessibility and traffic issues hinder that says Leblanc, adding, “stakeholders have spent far too long blaming each other regarding this issue: it is time to fix the problem. Our study proposes to adopt a new culture of efficiency and fluidity in the downtown area.”
Executive committee president Dominique Ollivier told La Presse the city is aware of the extent of the problem but reminded that less than a third of sites belong to the municipality, and the province and private sector, i.e., developers, have major roles to play in addressing the challenges.
While the city has not yet issued a complete response, the opposition was quick to react: “The CCMM study confirms that the better coordination promised by Projet Montréal is only a political slogan, without a real game plan” said economic development critic Julien Hénault-Ratelle. “For the past year, Ensemble Montréal has been calling on the administration to act quickly on the recommendations of the Auditor General's report and to put in place an action plan and apply it with an iron fist, to make services accountable. Orange cones and poor coordination of construction sites should not be Montreal's brand.”
Access the complete report, in French, at https://www.ccmm.ca/en/publications/minimum-blockage-stud-innovative-management-of-public-and-private-construction-sites/
