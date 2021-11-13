The Quebec Chamber of Commerce Network and the North Country Chamber of Commerce, including the city of Plattsburgh, New York which is a popular destination for Montrealers, issued a joint statement calling on Canada to end the requirement for PCR proof for returning Canadians at the border.
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, is said to be reviewing the issue.
Right now, Canadians even embarking on a day trip to the U.S. have to take a PCR test within a 72-hour window of the trip.
"The announcement that the Canada-U.S. border has been reopened to all fully vaccinated travelers was welcomed with immense relief by entrepreneurs in Quebec and upstate New York," the joint statement says. "The 19-month border shutdown was extremely difficult for all these businesses for which the tourism is essential, not to mention the impact on families on both sides of the border who were deprived of the opportunity to see one another."
The two chamber organizations also point out that 76 percent of the total Quebec population and 67 percent of the total New York state population have been fully vaccinated.
"Since border crossing is limited to those who can demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated, the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is very low," the statement adds. "In fact, only 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals tested positive for the virus before returning to Canada last month. That's fewer than one in 600 people. From our perspective, the requirement for PCR testing is no longer based on any real threat."
They add that "what makes the current situation even more incomprehensible is that on several occasions since the beginning of the crisis, the business community has called on our governments to use both PCR and rapid tests on a much larger scale to more effectively combat the virus.
"Yet, COVID tests are important tools for early detection of outbreaks and for measuring their extent. They are 99% effective for PCR tests, 95% effective for rapid molecular tests and over 90% effective for rapid antigenic tests. Their implementation came too late and has faced many obstacles. In the specific context of cross-border travel, which is reserved for fully vaccinated people and where absurd situations arise where the delay in transmitting the result of a PCR test can be longer than the duration of the stay itself, the stubbornness of the Canadian government is difficult to justify."
The chambers say Canada is "lagging behind its major partners in this area. Both the United States and the European Union have abolished the requirement for PCR testing for vaccinated persons wishing to enter their territory. The time has come for the Canadian government to recognize that it is now safe to travel when we are properly vaccinated.
"There is no such thing as zero risk; we will certainly have to deal with the presence of COVID-19 for a long time to come. However, by getting our recommended doses of vaccine and following the health measures required by the jurisdictions where we are, we can return to our usual activities, including stays on both sides of the Canada-US border."
