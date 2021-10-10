Montreal mayoral Candidate Balarama Holness is questioning not being able to participate in the Oct. 18 Chamber of Commerce of Montreal debate on the economy, saying he meets the criteria to take part.
The candidate was not able to participate in some previous debates as well.
The reasoning of the Chamber has raised consternation in many quarters.
The Chamber's Michel Leblanc posted on Twitter that "to be invited, a candidate for Mayor must obtain at least 10 percent of support in an independent poll published at least 72 hours before the debate and present a candidate in at least 75 percent of the districts."
The latest Leger poll has Holness at 10 per cent, and he has candidates running in most Montreal districts.
"We need to make sure that all Montrealers are aware of the platform of Movement Montreal, of Ensemble Montreal and Projét Montréal so all Montrealers can make an informed decision on Nov. 7," Holness said, adding that he wonders if his party was left out because of its platform.
